$50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of suspect who robbed USPS mail carrier

USPS investigators said the robbery happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Park’s Edge at Shelby Farms in the 500 block of Shelby Grove Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who robbed a mail carrier at a Cordova apartment complex.

USPS investigators said the robbery happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Park’s Edge at Shelby Farms in the 500 block of Shelby Grove Dr. They said the robber did not display a weapon, and the carrier was not injured. MPD assisted in responding to the scene.

The suspect was described as a male about 16 to 17 years of age, 5’6” to 5’7” tall with a slim build, and about 130 pounds. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a black durag (wave cap). He took off in a dark gray, 4-door Infiniti with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference Case Number 4077645, or call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274) and reference Case Number 23007009361ME.