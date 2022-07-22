Memphis man behind bars in Fiji, charged with killing wife while on honeymoon

ABC News reports Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife Christe Chen at the Turtle Island Resort in Nanuya Levu, Fiji.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars in the Fiji, charged with killing his wife while on their honeymoon.

ABC News reports Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife Christe Chen at the Turtle Island Resort in Nanuya Levu, Fiji.

Fiji Police confirmed to ABC News at 1 p.m. local time on July 9, 2022, the 36-year-old woman was found motionless on the floor of her hotel room by staff. They said Chen died at the scene. Investigators said Chen had been beaten to death.

Police told ABC News Bradley Dawson, a U.S. Citizen, was found and arrested two days later on July 11th in Nadi on the main island of Fiji. Lautoka Magistrates Court confirmed to ABC News on July 13, Dawson was first brought before the magistrate and charged with one count of murder. He is currently being held at Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) Natabua. His next court appearance is set before the Lautoka High Court on Wednesday, July 27.

Fiji Police Force Prosecutor Arvind Kumar told ABC News they are preparing the disclosure of all details/findings related to the case, which will be sent to the high court registry before July 27.

Dawson's lawyer Iqbal Khan told ABC News he intends to file a bail application on behalf of Dawson on Monday, July 25th, but he believes it will be difficult to secure bail since Dawson is a foreigner with no local family connections who can provide assurances.

“When Americans traveled to foreign countries and are alleged to have committed a crime in this case murder, the local authorities will use their process,” said Bradley Garrett, ABC News crime and terrorism analyst. “Mr. Dawson is going to be in Fiji for a long time before this case is resolved one way or the other.”

Public records show the couple tied the knot in February. Chen, a pharmacist, won an award from UTHSC last year, according to a Facebook post from April 2021.

“Christe was one of those people that the moment that you met her, it's that unique connection where you feel like you've really known this person throughout your entire life,” friend Suzanne Simone told ABC News. “My heart immediately just hurt for her family.”

Youth Villages told ABC24 that Bradley Dawson worked in its Information Technology department. They said he has been terminated.

The Turtle Island Resort confirmed the two were guests at the all-inclusive luxury resort.

"We can confirm an incident took place between a married couple at the resort on July 9th, resulting in a tragic outcome and charges being laid," the Turtle Island Resort said in a statement. "We cooperated with the authorities during the investigation and the police left the island over a week ago. It is our understanding that charges have been filed in the case. Our highest priority is the safety and concern for our guests and team, both who we value as family, and we are extremely saddened by the event. We continue to send our condolences to Ms. Chen’s family, friends, and colleagues. Given the need to respect the privacy of our guests and the ongoing legal investigation, please direct all further inquiries to the authorities."

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Fiji," a State Department spokesperson said. "Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”