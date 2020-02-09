Memphis Police arrest man accused of robbing & threatening to kill Census worker

Investigators said Darian Glover stole the worker’s phone when she came to his door.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man accused of robbing and threatening to kill a Census worker who came to his door.

Darian Glover is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to the police affidavit, the worker went to Glover’s home near James Road and Range Line Sunday. She told police when he opened the door, Glover was armed and pointed the gun at her, threatening to shoot and kill her and punch her in the face. She said Glover then took her phone. She left the area and called 911.

According to the affidavit, Glover told an officer who detained him that yes, he had a gun when he came to the door, and he gave her phone to another officer. The officer later identified Glover as the one who gave him the phone.

Glover is in jail on $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Thursday.