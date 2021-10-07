Memphis man accused of sending child porn through Kik messenger app

Trevor Miles Riley is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged, accused of sending child porn to others on the app Kik.

According to the police affidavit, Memphis Police were contacted after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). MediaLab.ai Inc., which owns Kik, a smartphone messenger app, had reported a user with the ID “tatteddevildogvet_o9i” had sent several videos on four different dates to other KIK users of children engaged in sexual activity.

The NCMEC checked geolocations with the users IP addresses, and sent the information to MPD.

According to the affidavit, Memphis Police issued a search warrant to Google for the email address associated with the Kik app user that sent the videos, and learned the user was Trevor Miles Riley. A subpoena was sent to AT&T for subscriber information for the IP addresses, and that led investigators to Riley’s home. A search warrant sent to Kik returned records of the videos sent in December 2020 and January 2021.