Man accused of shooting friend, then pretending to be a Good Samaritan by driving victim to fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a man that prosecutors said acted like a good Samaritan after shooting another man.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Bretrue Jackson, 41, was indicted on felony charges of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is being held on a bond of $1 million.

Investigators said on Nov. 24, 2021, Jackson arrived at a Memphis fire station in the 3900 block of Weaver Road with the 36-year-old victim, Michael Pegg, who had been shot several times. Pegg died at the hospital.

Prosecutors said Jackson told paramedics he found Pegg slumped in a car along Weaver Road at Western Park in southwest Memphis. But police said they couldn’t find a crime scene or neighbors who heard gunshots in that area.

Investigators said about a week later, two witnesses told police Jackson and Pegg had gotten into an argument at an automobile salvage yard on South Third on the day of the shooting. They said one witness heard three gunshots, and the other said Jackson told him he shot Pegg then drove him to the fire station pretending to be a concerned citizen.