19-year-old accused of shooting Uber car, stealing driver's phone and ATM cards

Tyrus Earnest faces several charges, including attempted carjacking and especially aggravated kidnapping.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 19-year-old Memphis man is behind bars, accused of shooting an Uber car while a passenger, and stealing the driver’s phone.

Tyrus Earnest is charged with attempted carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping, theft, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to the police affidavit, a driver picked up Earnest Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, about 7:30 p.m. along Pendleton St., near Kimball Ave. The driver told police Earnest began talking on the phone and became hysterical after hearing that his mother had passed.

According to the affidavit, Earnest pointed a gun at the driver’s head, demanding he pull over, then took the driver’s cell phone because he thought he had called police. The affidavit said Earnest then fired a shot through the floorboard of the Uber, a 2019 Tesla, which caused it to “spark and quit.”

The affidavit said Earnest had to get out and walk from there to a residence on Buffalo St., and forced the driver to walk, who was able to get away when no one was home. MPD said in the affidavit that the driver walked to the Austin Peay Station for help.

The driver told police Earnest had also forced him to give up the PIN for his ATM cards, and more than $2,470 was taken between 11:50 p.m. and 2:15 a.m., according to the affidavit.