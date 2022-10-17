Memphis man accused of stealing $12,000 worth of Adidas shoes from train

Brandon Cammon is charged with 15 counts of burglary, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, evading arrest, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces several charges after police said an officer caught him stealing Adidas shoes from a train.

Brandon Cammon, 34, is charged with 15 counts of burglary, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, evading arrest, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. His bond is set at $70,000.

According to the police affidavit, officers responded to a call about a man loading boxes from a train to an SUV near Phelan St. and Crump Blvd. The officers said they saw the man loading boxes into a grey Ford Escape, and the man took off westbound on Crump when they tried to stop him.

The affidavit said the driver, later identified as Cammon, turned northbound on Danny Thomas and crashed. Police said Cammon tried to run but was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, an officer noticed Cammon throw a gun into some nearby woods as he tried to run. They said the gun was found and taken into evidence.

The affidavit said officers searched the SUV and another gun and ammunition, cellphone and checkbook, and several boxes of Adidas shoes in the back. The officers said when they checked where the train had been stopped, they found at least 15 to 20 more boxes of shoes. According to the report, police said 15 boxcars had been broken into, and the value of the stolen shoes is estimated at $12,000.