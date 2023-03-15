Memphis man accused of uploading 75 child porn files to Dropbox

Quinton Burks is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after being arrested March 14, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after Memphis Police said he uploaded child porn into a Dropbox account.

According to the police affidavit, the investigation began in October 2022, when Memphis Police received a complaint from Dropbox by way of a CyberTip Report forwarded to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Dropbox said on Sept. 9, 2022, a user associated with a ‘quintonburks’ Gmail account uploaded videos showing a “prepubescent minor engaging in sexual behavior.” Dropbox said based on IP addresses, the files were uploaded from the Memphis metro area.

According to the report, investigators tracked the IP addresses to a home in Memphis, where Quinton Burks lived. They said they also were able to track the Gmail account to the same Quinton Burks.

MPD said in the affidavit a search warrant to Dropbox turned up 70 videos and 5 images of minors engaged in sexual activity uploaded by Burks. The affidavit said some of the minors are under the age of 10.

The affidavit stated that Burks admitted to owning the Gmail address associated with the investigation.