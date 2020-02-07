x
crime

$2,500 reward: Memphis man added to TBI's Top Ten Most Wanted list

Eric Balken is wanted for several charges in Memphis and Shelby County.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been added to the TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

35-year-old Eric Balkin is wanted by Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 4 counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated robbery, 9 counts of aggravated assault, and 1 count of intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

The TBI says Balkin is also wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for assault and the United States Marshals Service for a probation violation on a prior robbery charge.

They say Balkin should be considered dangerous. He is 5’7” and about 183 pounds.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

