Memphis man arrested after killing family dog in front of child

Colby Pugh is in jail on $25,000 bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after shooting and killing a dog right in front of a young girl.

On May 16, Colby Pugh was walking down the street, in the 1600 block of National, when he intentionally shot a family dog with no justification, according to a police affidavit.

A witness told officers that she saw Pugh shoot her grandmother's dog while her 9-year-old sister was feeding the dog on the sidewalk.

Pugh was identified in two separate police photo lineups as the person who shot the family dog.