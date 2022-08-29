Memphis man arrested after killing family dog in front of child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after shooting and killing a dog right in front of a young girl.
On May 16, Colby Pugh was walking down the street, in the 1600 block of National, when he intentionally shot a family dog with no justification, according to a police affidavit.
A witness told officers that she saw Pugh shoot her grandmother's dog while her 9-year-old sister was feeding the dog on the sidewalk.
Pugh was identified in two separate police photo lineups as the person who shot the family dog.
Pugh is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He's being held in the Shelby County Jail on $25,000 bond.