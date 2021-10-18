Memphis man arrested and charged for abusing a disabled adult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Medicaid Fraud Control Division have arrested a Memphis man for abusing a vulnerable adult in his care.

An investigation on Denzel Triggs, 28, began in February after the TBI received information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. During the investigation, agents determined that Triggs, while working as a caregiver, assaulted an intellectually delayed, vulnerable adult in the 6500 block of Bald Oak Drive in Memphis.