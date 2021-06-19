Memphis man arrested & charged with raping and kidnapping federal employee

31-year-old Antonio Taylor faces several charges including rape, kidnapping, and assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of raping and kidnapping a federal employee is behind bars.

In a Facebook post, Memphis Police said a woman – a federal employee – was raped and held against her will Thursday night in the 3800 block of South Advantage Drive. That’s just north of the Wolf River near Stage James Road.

Police said the victim was able to escape and call for help.

Investigators said Friday, 31-year-old Antonio Taylor was arrested on North Advantage Way. He is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.