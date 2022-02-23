Memphis man arrested in connection to January 6 Capitol riots

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 28-year-old Joshua Lee Hernandez was among those who assaulted Capitol Police on Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Tennessee man was arrested Wednesday for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Joshua Lee Hernandez, also known as “Ace Hernandez,” 28, of Memphis, is charged in an indictment filed in Washington D.C. with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.

He was arrested in Memphis and made his initial appearance Wednesday in the Western District of Tennessee.

According to court documents, Hernandez was among rioters who assaulted law enforcement on Jan. 6 and who entered the Capitol building.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Memphis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Hernandez as #27 in its seeking information photos.

The FBI said valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.