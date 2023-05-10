Memphis man arrested, accused of leading Nashville Police on two chases, striking a detective with stolen car

MNPD said Roderick Poindexter, 31, was arrested and found to have numerous full extradition warrants from Memphis for charges for drugs and weapons.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) said he led officers on a chase twice, and struck a Nashville detective with the car.

MNPD said Roderick Poindexter, 31, was arrested and found to have numerous full extradition warrants from Memphis for charges for drugs and weapons.

It all happened Tuesday, May 9, 20023.

According to MNPD, a license plate reader in north Nashville identified a stolen license plate on a Gold Cadillac, and an aviation unit began tracking it. Police said the driver, later identified as Poindexter, stopped in a parking lot on Charlotte Pike. Detectives responded and tried to block the vehicle and Poindexter took off along I-40 West in Nashville.

MNPD said aviation and detectives continued to follow the Cadillac from a distance, and it pulled into a gas station on Highway 70 South. Investigators said detectives again tried to approach and block in the vehicle. They said Poindexter sped toward a police vehicle and struck a detective. They said the detective was not seriously injured.

Investigators said at that point, Poindexter reversed and hit another police car, then took off onto Highway 70 South. MNPD said officers began to chase Poindexter, who they said refused to stop and nearly caused several crashes while speeding away.

MNPD said the Cadillac eventually went into Cheatham County then returned a short time later and stopped in the area of Sneed Rd. They said at that time, Poindexter got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Investigators said the Cadillac he was driving was stolen from Southaven, Mississippi, in an armed carjacking in April.