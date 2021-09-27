x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Memphis man arrested for making threats on Facebook directed at the Mid-South Fair

Darrius Marcellius Muldrow is awaiting extradition to Southaven, charged under Mississippi’s terroristic threats law.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Darrius Marcellius Muldrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged and is awaiting extradition to north Mississippi, accused of threatening the Mid-South Fair in a Facebook post.

Southaven Police said they were notified Friday, September 24th, about the post with “contained threatening language directed towards the Mid-South Fair.” They said detectives tracked down the poster, who lived in Memphis.

Investigators said they coordinated with Memphis Police, and located Darrius Marcellius Muldrow within a few hours of learning about the post.

Muldrow was arrested under Mississippi’s terroristic threats law.

*****Press Release**** On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 5:30 PM, the Southaven Police Department was...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, September 27, 2021

Related Articles