Memphis man arrested for making threats on Facebook directed at the Mid-South Fair

Darrius Marcellius Muldrow is awaiting extradition to Southaven, charged under Mississippi’s terroristic threats law.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged and is awaiting extradition to north Mississippi, accused of threatening the Mid-South Fair in a Facebook post.

Southaven Police said they were notified Friday, September 24th, about the post with “contained threatening language directed towards the Mid-South Fair.” They said detectives tracked down the poster, who lived in Memphis.

Investigators said they coordinated with Memphis Police, and located Darrius Marcellius Muldrow within a few hours of learning about the post.

Muldrow was arrested under Mississippi’s terroristic threats law.