Memphis man arrested in Miami by U.S. Marshals for April Beale Street murder

28-year-old Shizmar Shabazz Randle was captured by Marshals on Tuesday. He's accused of killing a man in a shooting on Beale Street in April.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee announced the capture of 28-year-old Shizmar Shabazz Randle Wednesday, who was wanted out of Shelby County for second degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon for a deadly shooting on Beale Street.

In the early morning hours of April 28, 2022, a man was shot in the 100 block of Beale Street in Memphis.

The shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, a fistfight led to the shooting and two men were detained at Second St. and Peabody and issued misdemeanor citations for unlawful possession of a weapon. While involved in the fistfight, police said an unnamed suspect shot the victim several times. The incident was caught on camera and the suspect was last seen walking westbound on Beale Street.

The Memphis Police Department developed Randle as a suspect in the investigation.

On June 29, Shelby County General Sessions Court issued the warrants for the arrest of Randle. The next day, the Memphis Homicide Bureau requested the assistance of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in locating and apprehending Randle.

The U.S. Marshals in Memphis developed information that Randle was possibly in the Miami, Florida, area.

The Two Rivers Task Force requested the assistance from the U.S. Marshals in Southern Florida and the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.