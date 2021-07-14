Memphis man behind bars, accused of firing shots at driver along Sam Cooper Blvd.

19-year-old Jason Cao is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he opened fire on another driver along Sam Cooper Blvd.

According to the police affidavit, the victim said he was driving eastbound on Same Cooper Tuesday when he saw a driver in a Lexus speeding toward him in the rear-view mirror. He told police the Lexus moved into the far-left lane, then fired shots through the passenger window, hitting his windshield. According to the report, the victim followed the Lexus while on the phone with emergency dispatchers.

Memphis officers located the Lexus and said they conducted a traffic stop. According to the report, officers saw a loaded gun and two spent casings in the front passenger seat.