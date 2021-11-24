Memphis man accused of setting mother's house on fire while she was inside

Memphis Police said they had responded to the home several times that day after Aarick Jennings had threatened his mom.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with threatening his mom, then setting her house on fire while she was inside.

Aarick Jennings is charged with aggravated arson, vandalism, domestic assault, and evading arrest.

According to the police affidavit, officers first responded to the mother’s home in the 500 block of Lucy Avenue Monday, November 22nd, when they said Jennings threatened to kill his mom by setting her home on fire. Investigators said between 4:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the home three separate times, and said Jennings had damaged a storm door and several windows.

According to the affidavit, the mother later called 911 when she said her son told her the house was on fire, and he was walking around outside. Officers who responded said they saw the fire, and firefighters were also called.

Firefighters put out the fire, which they said caused major damage outside at the back of the home. Fire investigators said the fire had been intentionally set at the rear of the house.

According to the report, officers on the scene were flagged down and told where to find Jennings, and they caught him after a short chase.