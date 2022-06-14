x
Crime

Memphis man charged with attempted murder after shots fired outside Olive Branch Target store

Olive Branch Police said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
Dillon Munn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said a Memphis man has been arrested in connection with shots fired outside of the Target there in May.

Dillion Munn, 22, is charged with attempted murder. OBPD said he was arrested with help from U.S. Marshals and Shelby County deputies.

Olive Branch Police said they responded about shots fired outside the Target at 5150 Goodman Road about 3:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting.

Munn is currently awaiting extradition to north Mississippi. Bond has been set at $100,000.

Olive Branch Police said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

