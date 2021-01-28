Memphis man charged with bumping woman's car then carjacking her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of bumping a woman’s car, then carjacking and stealing her vehicle.
28-year-old Kenneth Malone is charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
According to the police affidavit, the victim was in front of a business in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road January 22nd, when a black SUV bumped her car from behind. She said two men got out, and one pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her. She said she backed away, and one man jumped in her car and took off, while the other sped away in the SUV.
Police said they identified the two men. Kenneth Malone was arrested charged. Local 24 News has not confirmed if the second man has been arrested.
Malone is behind bars without bond.