Man charged in 2021 crash that killed woman & critically injured man on Jackson Ave.

Damien Deandre Washington, 31, was arrested and booked Aug. 23, 2023, in the March 2021 crash that killed 52-year-old Michelle Ray.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis man is now charged in a hit and run that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured in March 2021.

Damien Deandre Washington, 31, was arrested and booked Aug. 23, 2023, and faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and more. He is currently in the Shelby County Jail on $65,000 bond.

According to the Memphis Police affidavit, Washington was behind the wheel of a white 2012 Infiniti FX37 which struck and killed 52-year-old Michelle Ray about 7:15 p.m. on March 3, 2021, along Jackson Ave. A 57-year-old man was critically injured in the crash and spent more than a month in the hospital.

The affidavit said the two victims were leaving El Burrito in the 4000 block of Jackson Ave. at Brighton Rd. in the Nutbush area. Police said the two were crossing Jackson Ave. when they were hit by the Infiniti speeding down the street. According to the affidavit, a witness told investigators the driver sped through the intersection and kept going, never stopping to see what happened.

According to the affidavit, Washington took the Infiniti to a friend’s home asking him if he could leave it for a few days, and the friend told investigators the car had front end damage and possibly blood on the windshield. The affidavit said when the friend told Washington police were at his home investigating the deadly crash, Washington told him, “he wasn’t doing anything because it wasn’t him.”