Memphis man charged with drag racing along Poplar Avenue, speeding at 90+ mph

Alfonzo Linzy is charged with drag racing and reckless driving.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after reportedly being caught by police drag racing on Poplar Avenue.

According to the affidavit, an officer saw two cars Monday weaving in and out of traffic on Poplar Avenue near Cleveland, going more than 90 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone.

The report said the officer activated his lights and had to reach speeds of 70 miles per hour in order to catch up to the cars.

23-year-old Alfonzo Linzy was pulled over and arrested. He is charged with drag racing and reckless driving. His car, a 2018 Chevy Camaro, was impounded.