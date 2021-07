Juan Dorse was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis police said he intentionally drove his car into a house in Raleigh, where police officers were.

It happened overnight on Mozelle Street. Investigators said Juan Dorse intentionally crashed his car into the home. Police said several people were in the home at the time, including police officers.

Police did not say why Dorse crashed into the residence.