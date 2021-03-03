Memphis man charged with kidnapping and beating ex-girlfriend for several days

Shannon Hughes is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days.

According to the police affidavit, the victim told police kept her prisoner at her home from February 15 through February 10th. She said he beat her using his hands, phone charging cord, belts, coat hangers, and even a machete.

Investigators said they photographed bruises over most of the victim’s body as evidence.

Hughes is in the Shelby County Jail. No bond has been set.

