Memphis man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend, leading police on chase

The victim was able to jump from the suspect’s car, and a witness who saw it happen brought her safely home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and leading police on a chase before being caught.

Tyrone Payne is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and theft of property $1,000 or less.

According to the police affidavit, the mother of the victim called police about 1:45 a.m. January 22nd, saying Payne had kidnapped her daughter, who had recently broken up with him. The mother told police Payne had shown up and banged on the door, claiming to be police. While she was trying to call police to confirm if there was an officer at her apartment, she said Payne kicked in the door, pointed a handgun at her daughter, then took off with her in a white Infiniti.

While police were at the scene, they said the victim called and told her mother she had escaped and was on her way back. A witness who saw the victim jump from the suspect’s vehicle brought her back to the apartment.

Memphis Police said officers tried to stop Payne, but he headed over the I-40 bridge into Arkansas. Osceola Police later spotted him and there was a chase until Payne crashed along I-55. Payne then tried to run but was caught and arrested.

Payne’s bond was set at $110,000 and he is due in court February 10th.