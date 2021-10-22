Memphis man charged with killing neighbors cat after ongoing feud

Memphis Police said Adan Carrillo admitted he shot the cat because he was "fed up" with his neighbor's loose animals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he killed his neighbor’s cat after an ongoing fight.

24-year-old Adan Carrillo is charged with intentional killing of an animal.

Memphis Police officers responded to an animal cruelty call on October 10, 2021, in the 4200 block of Jamerson Road in Berclair. According to the police affidavit, a woman and her boyfriend found their young calico cat with a wound in its neck. They took the cat to the vet, where and x-ray revealed a lead pellet that had entered the cat’s neck and traveled through its body, severing blood vessels and killing the pet. The couple told investigators they believed their neighbor had shot the cat after months of conflict.

On October 13, detectives said they met with Carrillo, who told them he had trouble with the neighbor’s loose cats, according to the affidavit. Investigators said he let them look at security video, which showed Carrillo in his yard with a pellet rifle hunting for the cat, and taking the shooting position several times. Investigators said Carrillo admitted to shooting the cat and said he “was fed up with them.”