Memphis man charged with making threats against judge & prosecutor in Davidson County

The TBI said May 6, 2022, agents began investigating allegations a man had threatened the lives of a judge and prosecutor who were handling a case involving him. They said with the help of the Metro Nashville Police, agents identified Bobby Terrell Harris of Memphis as the suspect who made the phone call and threats.