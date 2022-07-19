Memphis man charged with making threats against judge & prosecutor in Davidson County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Memphis man has been arrested, accused of threatening a judge and prosecutor in Middle Tennessee.
The TBI said May 6, 2022, agents began investigating allegations a man had threatened the lives of a judge and prosecutor who were handling a case involving him. They said with the help of the Metro Nashville Police, agents identified Bobby Terrell Harris of Memphis as the suspect who made the phone call and threats.
The TBI said Harris was arrested June 21, 2022, on an unrelated charge in Shelby County. He was extradited to Davidson County on July 14 and is now booked in the jail there on two counts of retaliation for past action. Harris is being held on $56,000 bond.