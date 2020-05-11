Man charged after police discovered through online chat he raped a 13-year-old girl

Bryant Washington is charged with rape and solicitation of a minor to wit aggravated statutory rape.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after investigators say they learned through an online chat that he raped a 13-year-old girl.

According to the police affidavit, investigators received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about an online chat between a man and 13-year-old girl discussing a “previous sexual encounter”, believed to be in Memphis. Investigators say the adult in the chat, later identified as 28-year-old Bryant Washington, asked to have sex with the girl several times during the online chat.

Investigators say the 13-year-old girl told them that Washington picked her up one day this past summer, and drove her to a cove in the Westwood area, where he started trying to have sex with her. She told investigators she refused, and Washington then raped her.

Investigators say Washington admitted to having sex with the girl, who he said he knew was a minor, but claimed it was consensual.