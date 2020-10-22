Man charged with shooting his mother's boyfriend during a fight

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood near the University of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with assault, after investigators say he shot his mother’s boyfriend in the head during a fight.

Police were called to the 1500 block of S. Prescott near Park and Highland, not far from the University of Memphis, about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the police affidavit, 29-year-old Terry Woods and his mother’s boyfriend, who both live at the home, got into a fight. Police said during the fight, the man who was shot grabbed a small stick and hit Woods with it several times. Police said Woods got his gun when the man told Woods he was going to kill Woods. According to the affidavit, the man began chasing Woods, who ran. Police said Woods fired a shot at his mother’s boyfriend, striking him in the head.

The man was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

Police say after investigating, they determined Woods was the “primary aggressor.” He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.

Bond has not been set and Woods is due in court Friday.