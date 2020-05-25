Memphis man charged with arson after another man dies in house fire

56-year-old Jerry Sanders is charged with aggravated arson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after investigators say another man died following a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1100 block of Gerard Street Sunday about 9:30 p.m. They found the house on fire, and it took about 15 minutes to bring it under control.

A man was found inside the home and taken to Regional One’s burn unit with 2nd degree burns and smoke inhalation. The victim died at the hospital. His name has not been released, and the Shelby County Medical Examiner is still determining the cause of death.

Damage to the home totals about $30,000. Investigators say the cause was arson, and fires had been set in several locations inside the home.