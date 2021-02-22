Memphis man charged with choking officer & trying to take his gun

It all happened when officers said they found Therman McCoy trying to break into a car in north Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he strangled an officer and tried to take his gun.

It all happened about 1:40 a.m. February 13, 2021, when police responded to an armed party call on Dupont Avenue near North McLean in north Memphis.

According to a police affidavit, officers found Therman McCoy trying to break into a 1991 Toyota Camry.

They said McCoy ran away, and officers chased him.

At one point, an officer and McCoy fell when he tried to jump a fence. Investigators said McCoy then began fighting the officers, strangling him with his forearm and trying to grab the officer’s gun.

Other officers showed up and were able to take McCoy into custody.

McCoy has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting official detention, criminal attempt-aggravated robbery, and assault.

He is in jail on $52,000 bond.