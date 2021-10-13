Memphis man charged with driving recklessly downtown, nearly hitting people walking

28-year-old William Spears is charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and intentionally evading arrest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man accused of driving recklessly and nearly hitting people walking downtown has been arrested.

28-year-old William Spears is charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and intentionally evading arrest.

Investigators said on September 18, 2021, while driving downtown, officers saw a black Dodge Charger swerving in and out of Lanes and into opposing traffic on Front Street. According to the affidavit, the officer “made eye contact” with the driver and tried to pull him over, but the guy took off.

According to the affidavit, the driver then headed down Monroe Avenue and ran a red light at BB King Blvd., while several people were crossing the street, narrowly missing the pedestrians.

According to jail records, Spears was booked into jail on the charges Monday, October 11.