Memphis man accused of speeding away from overdose scene, injuring an officer & hitting a squad car

22-year-old Kevin Jones faces several charges, including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after police said he took off from the scene of an overdose, injuring an officer and hitting a squad car before leading police on a chase.

22-year-old Kevin Jones is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, arrest, or search, and accidents involving death or personal injury.

According to the police affidavit, officers had responded to the scene of an overdose, and tried to get identification for Jones. They found Jones had active warrants, but he resisted when they tried to pull him from his vehicle to arrest him.

Police said Jones backed away quickly, causing one officer to fall and dislocate her shoulder, and hitting an empty squad car. As officers again tried to arrest him, they say he sped away.

Officers started to chase him, but the chase was terminated.

Officers were later able to find and arrest Jones on February 11, 2021. He is now in the Shelby County Jail on a more than $70,000 bond. He is set to be in court Monday.