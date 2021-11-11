Memphis man charged with stealing guitars from school after mom turned him in

Memphis Police said 19-year-old Martavion Carmichael is charged with burglary and theft, accused of stealing the guitars from Overton High.

According to the police affidavit, Shelby County Schools security reported a break-in at Overton High School in Lanier Lane on October 1, 2021. They said surveillance photos showed two suspects getting into the school through and unlocked door when the school was closed.

Two Fender guitars valued at $150 each were taken.

According to the affidavit, investigators developed Carmichael as a suspect. They then met with his mother, who they said told them she was aware of him going to the school and taking the guitars. Investigators said she identified her son in the surveillance pictures of the suspects.

Carmichael is out of jail, released on his own recognizance. He is due in court Friday.