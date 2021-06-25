Man convicted in deadly 2013 home invasion in southwest Memphis

Ryan Winston was convicted of first-degree felony murder and more. He faces a sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and other felonies related to a 2013 home-invasion in which an acquaintance was killed, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Ryan Winston was convicted of first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. He faces a sentence of no less than life in prison when he is sentenced next month by Criminal Court Judge W. Mark Ward.

Winston was convicted in the Dec. 26, 2013, shooting death of Tyler Gurien, 26, whose body was found in the basement of his home in the 4800 block of East Shore Drive in southwest Memphis near Robco Lake.

Investigators said drugs, cash and a gun were taken in the home invasion. Two other men charged in the case are awaiting trial.

The case was prosecuted by Asst. Dist. Attys. Leslie Byrd and Austin Scofield.