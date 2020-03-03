Memphis man convicted of kidnapping & raping woman in Orange Mound in 2015

Sean Rainer was on parole for a 1994 murder at the time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man on parole for a 1994 murder has been convicted of abducting a woman in Orange Mound and raping her in his southeast Memphis apartment in 2015, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A Criminal Court jury on Saturday convicted defendant Sean Rainer, 42, of aggravated kidnapping and rape. He remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9 by Judge Lee Coffee.

The incident occurred on April 17, 2015, when a 20-year-old woman walking on Airways and Ketchum was abducted by Rainer and forced into his truck. She said he threatened to “snap” her neck if she did not cooperate, and that he said he’d just served 16 years in prison and did not fear going back.

The woman said he drove her to an apartment near Hacks Cross and Winchester where he raped her. Eventually, she said, she managed to grab her clothes and run out of the apartment where an ordained minister who lived in the complex saw her and called police.

Rainer, who had followed the woman in his truck, was arrested after the victim pointed him out to police. He had fallen asleep in his truck parked outside the apartment gate

Rainer, who also goes by Antwon Rainer and Sean Mitchell, was convicted in 1994 in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Orange Mound and the wounding of his girlfriend. He served 16 years of a 40-year sentence before being paroled.