Memphis man convicted of murder in 2017 robbery in which he was shot by one of the victims

Prosecutors said while one victim lay dying, Charles Person-Gibson was going through his pockets when the second victim pulled his own gun and shot Person-Gibson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury Friday convicted a 40-year-old man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man in a 2017 robbery that left the defendant with a gunshot wound of his own, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The Criminal Court jury also convicted the defendant, Charles Person-Gibson, on counts of attempted especially aggravated robbery and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Chris Craft for the murder conviction. Sentencing for the other counts will be on July 30.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 12, 2017, as two men stood in a driveway near the McLemore Express at 1252 McLemore in South Memphis.

Surveillance video showed the defendant running up to two men while pointing a handgun at them. Person-Gibson is seen shooting one of the men – Adrian Ivory, 24 - and then going through his pockets as the victim lay dying. The second man, however, pulled his own gun and shot the defendant in the abdomen.

Ivory was taken to a hospital where he died. Person-Gibson was critically wounded, but survived.