Memphis man convicted of murder in 2017 robbery in which he was shot by one of the victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury Friday convicted a 40-year-old man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man in a 2017 robbery that left the defendant with a gunshot wound of his own, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
The Criminal Court jury also convicted the defendant, Charles Person-Gibson, on counts of attempted especially aggravated robbery and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Chris Craft for the murder conviction. Sentencing for the other counts will be on July 30.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 12, 2017, as two men stood in a driveway near the McLemore Express at 1252 McLemore in South Memphis.
Surveillance video showed the defendant running up to two men while pointing a handgun at them. Person-Gibson is seen shooting one of the men – Adrian Ivory, 24 - and then going through his pockets as the victim lay dying. The second man, however, pulled his own gun and shot the defendant in the abdomen.
Ivory was taken to a hospital where he died. Person-Gibson was critically wounded, but survived.
The case was handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Abby Wallace and Jamie Kidd of the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit (SPU) which handles cases in Criminal Court Division 8. The SPU seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.