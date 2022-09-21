Man dead after late night shooting in Hickory Hill

Just before 11:15 p.m., MPD officers were called to the scene in the 5900 block of East Point Drive near Hickory Hill Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Hickory Hill.

Just before 11:15 p.m., MPD officers were called to the scene in the 5900 block of East Point Drive near Hickory Hill Road. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said the suspect was known to the victim. Further details were not released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.