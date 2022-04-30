Jury convicts Memphis man who went on the run for 4 years after pleading to a 2014 rape

Kelvin Montgomery was convicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury convicted an East Memphis man Friday in a 2014 rape, after he went on the run for nearly four years after first pleading guilty.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Kelvin Montgomery was convicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated kidnapping. He is awaiting sentencing in the Shelby County Jail.

Investigators said Montgomery, 55, met the 35-year-old victim on June 15, 2014, at an East Memphis restaurant where she worked. They said she agreed to have a drink with him, but when they went to his home, he handcuffed, gagged, and choked her before raping her. The victim told police she pretended to be unconscious and she escaped to a neighbor for help when he fell asleep.

Montgomery was arrested five days after the rape, then freed on $100,000 bond. The D.A. said Montgomery pleaded guilty to a series of charges and was sentenced to 12 years. But the D.A. said a judge gave him 30 days before he had to surrender and begin his incarceration, and that’s when Montgomery took off.

The D.A. said Montgomery was found living on a sailboat in Orange Beach, Alabama in June 2017 under a fake name when an Arkansas woman who was with him was reported missing by her family. She told investigators Montgomery made her use a fake name, abused her, and would not let her leave, but would not file charges against him.