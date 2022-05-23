Memphis man gets 24 years in prison for shooting homeowner during car burglary

During the sentencing hearing the victim and his wife told Lee they forgave him, but that he must face the consequences for his actions.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A car burglar who was convicted in April for shooting and critically injuring a Millington homeowner was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison for attempted murder and four other felonies.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Jonathan James Lee, 35, was breaking into a vehicle around 11:40 p.m. on January 24, 2019 at a home on Covington Pike Road in Millington when the homeowners noticed him.

While the wife called 911, the 56-year-old victim armed himself and went outside to confront Lee who had gotten back into his own vehicle and started shooting through the rolled-down window. Lee then got out of his vehicle and continued shooting.

The homeowner was shot in the right eye and the back, but was able to shoot back, hitting Lee in the stomach. Lee got back into his vehicle and drove away, but, his car got stuck in mud.

Lee was arrested by Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies a short time later while walking down Highway 14. He was treated for his injury then taken to jail.

Lee was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of burglary of a mortor vehicle, and theft of property over $1,000, with no chance for parole.