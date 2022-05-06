Memphis man indicted in 2020 DUI crash that killed Bartlett woman

Several others, including Manual DeJesus Funez-Lopez - who is charged - were injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Memphis man in a 2020 DUI crash that killed a Bartlett woman and injured several others.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Manuel DeJesus Funez-Lopez, 50, was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, drunken driving and reckless driving. Investigators said his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was .133 at the time of the crash.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on March 17, 2020. Investigators said Funez-Lopez was speeding southbound on Jackson Avenue near Ronnie Avenue when he struck the back of a car driven by Andrea Neal, 28. They said the impact pushed her car into the northbound lanes of Jackson, where it was struck by another vehicle. Neal was killed and two people in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

At the same time, investigators said the SUV driven by Funez-Lopez kept going southbound and caused another crash involving two more vehicles. Funez-Lopez and a 56-year-old woman in one of the other cars were seriously injured.

The D.A. said Funez-Lopez has been free on his own recognizance since the crash.