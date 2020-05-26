Memphis man indicted, accused of forcing 14-year-old into prostitution

Bond was set at $100,000 for 29-year-old Arthur D. Hopkins.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man has been indicted on multiple counts of forcing a 14-year-old girl to perform sex for money with customers solicited through online ads, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Arthur D. Hopkins on 10 felony counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

On July 27, 2019, Memphis police and FBI agents responded to an online ad offering sex and were instructed to come to a motel in the 5100 block of American Way where they made contact with the young girl in a room.

She said Hopkins had placed the ad and that he was her pimp. Hopkins was located at a swimming pool downstairs from the victim’s room. He gave officers a statement of admission and was taken into custody.

Hopkins recruited the young girl through Facebook and sold her for sex acts with adult males over a period of several months, according to investigators.