Memphis man indicted, accused of forcing 14-year-old into prostitution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man has been indicted on multiple counts of forcing a 14-year-old girl to perform sex for money with customers solicited through online ads, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted Arthur D. Hopkins on 10 felony counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
On July 27, 2019, Memphis police and FBI agents responded to an online ad offering sex and were instructed to come to a motel in the 5100 block of American Way where they made contact with the young girl in a room.
She said Hopkins had placed the ad and that he was her pimp. Hopkins was located at a swimming pool downstairs from the victim’s room. He gave officers a statement of admission and was taken into custody.
Hopkins recruited the young girl through Facebook and sold her for sex acts with adult males over a period of several months, according to investigators.
The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Devon Dennis of the DA’s Special Victims Unit which prosecutes cases of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse of child victims; rape and aggravated rape of adult victims, and abuse of elderly and vulnerable adults.