Man indicted in death of pedestrian in Orange Mound in June 2020

Dennis Lloyd was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide involving drunkenness and recklessness and more in the death of Devin Deaner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a driver accused of killing a pedestrian in Orange Mound in 2020.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Dennis Lloyd, 50, was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide involving drunkenness and recklessness, drunken driving, and reckless driving. He is free on $50,000 bond.

Investigators said about 5 a.m. on June 3, 2020, Lloyd was driving a pickup along Park Avenue at Haynes when he struck Devin Deaner, 34. Deaner died from his injuries at the hospital.

Prosecutors said Lloyd told police he stopped and tried to perform CPR, but that someone began yelling nearby then fired a shot. He said he ran to a nearby store and called police.

Police investigators said Lloyd did poorly on a field sobriety test and had a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of .101.

