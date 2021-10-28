Memphis man indicted for killing father during a fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a Memphis man accused of killing his father during a fight last year.
Mario Harlan was indicted for first-degree murder. He is currently in the Shelby County Jail.
Investigators said police were called to a home in the 400 block of East Olive Avenue about 10 a.m. the morning of August 15, 2020. They found 58-year-old Patrick Harlan on a living room sofa, shot in the head and chest. He died at the scene.
Investigators said 25-year-old Mario Harlan met officers on the porch, and when questioned, admitted to shooting his father during an argument.