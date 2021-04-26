Memphis man indicted for murder after hours-long argument ended in gunfire

A grand jury indicted defendant Brandon J. Richardson on one count of second-degree murder in the death of Cortez Milan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ongoing argument that spanned some 12 hours and two separate locations last fall has led to murder charges for a man alleged to have ended it with early-morning gunfire, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted defendant Brandon J. Richardson, 33, on one count of second-degree murder. He is free on $300,000 bond.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2020, outside a home in the 1600 block of National St. near Chelsea and Jackson avenues in northeast Memphis.

Investigators said Richardson’s brother and victim Cortez Milan, 21, were involved in a dispute that began about 5 p.m. the previous day at the residence on National. The argument later turned into an altercation when Milan drove to Richardson’s residence in Raleigh looking for his brother.

Hours later, at around 5 a.m., Milan was outside his residence on National when Richardson walked up with a handgun in one hand and an assault-style rifle in the other. Investigators said he began shooting, striking Milan multiple times and killing him.

Richardson was taken into custody and charged about five days later.