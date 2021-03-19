Memphis man indicted for murder in shooting after fight at gas station

Jacqueze Johnson is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Griggs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Thursday in the shooting death of a motorist following an early-morning dispute last summer at a gas station on Lamar near American Way, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Jacqueze Johnson on one count of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on July 3, 2020, at the Marathon Gas Station at 3465 Lamar following an argument involving some passengers in Johnson’s vehicle and another motorist, Christopher Griggs.

As Griggs was driving away, Johnson fired several shots at him. The vehicle Griggs was driving then struck another vehicle on the gas station’s parking lot. Griggs, 27, who was struck by the gunfire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was identified as the suspected shooter and was arrested one month later.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Kirby May of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 5 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 13 and in Criminal Court Division 9.