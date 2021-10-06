Memphis man indicted for murder in death of girlfriend's baby son

Prosecutors said Henry was living with his girlfriend July 7, 2020, at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven and was babysitting little Douglas Mims while the boy’s mother was working. Investigators said at one point, Henry texted his girlfriend that the boy had fallen down the stairs and had a bad “knot on his head.” At the hospital, investigators said doctors found the boy had severe head injuries, bruises, and burns to his face and back – all “not consistent” with falling down the stairs.