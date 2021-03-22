x
Memphis man indicted for murder of Good Samaritan who stopped to help suspect's girlfriend who was having car trouble

A grand jury indicted Brandon Gladney on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and more in the death of Lorenzo McAdory.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Brandon Gladney

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Westwood-area man has been indicted in the shooting death last year of a man who had stopped to help the defendant’s girlfriend whose car had broken down, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted 27-year-old Brandon Gladney on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Gladney is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on May 8, 2020, at Third Street and Ford Road in southwest Memphis where a 29-year-old woman’s car was stalled in a traffic lane. Lorenzo McAdory, 42, and a friend stopped and asked the woman if she needed help. She replied that her car had broken down but that her boyfriend was on the way. 

Investigators said Gladney, the boyfriend, arrived moments later, began arguing with McAdory, pulled a gun and began firing. McAdory was struck multiple times and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His companion sought cover under a vehicle and was not injured.

Gladney was arrested at his home a week later by U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Stephanie Johnson of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 2 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 9 and in Criminal Court Division 2. 
