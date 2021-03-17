Memphis man indicted for murder of Mississippi man at party

A grand jury indicted Douglas Edwards on first degree murder charges in the death of Rodricas Clark at a party in southwest Memphis in July 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a Mississippi man during a fight at a party in 2020, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Douglas Edwards of the 4800 block of Manson Road near West Shelby Drive in the Westhaven community of southwest Memphis. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

The shooting occurred on the evening of July 17, 2020, at a party near the defendant’s home where he and Rodricas Clark got into an argument. Witnesses said Edwards left the party briefly, then returned with a handgun, shoved Clark and shot him multiple times.

Clark, 38, from Walls, Miss., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Stephanie Johnson of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 2 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 9 and in Criminal Court Division 2.