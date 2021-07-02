Memphis man indicted in deadly DUI crash in April 2020 along I-55

Arendale Robinson has been indicted on multiple felony counts related to an interstate crash last year in which Odester Wright was killed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver has been indicted on multiple felony counts related to an interstate crash last year in which a 69-year-old woman in another vehicle was killed, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The grand jury indicted defendant Arendale Robinson, 36, on counts of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, and reckless driving. He is free on $15,000 bond.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on April 18, 2020, as Robinson was driving south on Interstate 55 near Shelby Drive. Witnesses said Robinson’s vehicle passed them and changed lanes several times while travelling at a high rate of speed.

He then swerved to the right and struck the rear of a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway, killing Odester Wright of Memphis on impact. Robinson, who officers said had a strong odor of alcohol, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Glen Baity of the District Attorney’s DUI Unit which works with local law enforcement to reduce the number of DUI-related fatalities and injuries in Shelby County.